Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.11

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $81.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00082193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,699,675,942 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,699,675,941.847496 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11321881 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $102,961,614.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

