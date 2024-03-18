Head-To-Head Survey: Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) vs. KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA)

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KALA BIO and Zoetis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KALA BIO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zoetis 0 0 8 0 3.00

KALA BIO currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.16%. Zoetis has a consensus target price of $224.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. Given KALA BIO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KALA BIO is more favorable than Zoetis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KALA BIO N/A -259.42% -64.39% Zoetis 27.43% 51.25% 17.58%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares KALA BIO and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

KALA BIO has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KALA BIO and Zoetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KALA BIO $3.89 million 5.21 -$44.82 million ($22.73) -0.33 Zoetis $8.54 billion 9.25 $2.34 billion $5.07 34.04

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than KALA BIO. KALA BIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of KALA BIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of KALA BIO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zoetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoetis beats KALA BIO on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. It also offers parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, other pharmaceutical, anti-infectives, animal health diagnostics, and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, which include nutritionals, as well as products and services in biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company has collaboration Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. to discover and develop novel antibiotics for animal health. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

