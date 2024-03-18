Head-To-Head Review: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT)

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Security Bancorp alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares 0.72% 0.18% 0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Security Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares $17.36 million 3.59 $1.76 million N/A N/A

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Dividends

Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Security Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Security Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans. In addition, the company provides financial services that include individual retirement accounts; mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; transfers; fixed, variable, indexed, and immediate annuities; life insurance; college planning; and bill payment products and services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.