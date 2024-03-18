Head to Head Comparison: Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Primis Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 8.73% 5.90% 0.58% Bank of Hawaii 17.35% 14.35% 0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $244.23 million 1.19 $9.94 million $0.86 13.64 Bank of Hawaii $986.98 million 2.39 $171.20 million $4.15 14.30

This table compares Primis Financial and Bank of Hawaii’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Primis Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Primis Financial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Primis Financial and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of Hawaii 3 1 0 0 1.25

Primis Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus target price of $52.17, suggesting a potential downside of 12.38%. Given Primis Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Primis Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. It operates full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

