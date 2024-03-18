Head to Head Analysis: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) versus BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 41.09% 13.15% 11.73% Agenus -280.44% N/A -73.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioNTech and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 1 6 5 0 2.33 Agenus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioNTech currently has a consensus target price of $142.71, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Agenus has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 1,400.00%. Given Agenus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than BioNTech.

15.5% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and Agenus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $18.24 billion 1.21 $9.94 billion $11.53 8.02 Agenus $100.90 million 2.14 -$220.07 million ($0.82) -0.66

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BioNTech has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioNTech beats Agenus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFß TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

