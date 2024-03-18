H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) versus Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Head-To-Head Review

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Hertz Global has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&E Equipment Services has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and H&E Equipment Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $9.37 billion 0.25 $253.40 million $0.83 9.13 H&E Equipment Services $1.47 billion 1.44 $169.29 million $4.67 12.41

Profitability

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than H&E Equipment Services. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&E Equipment Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hertz Global and H&E Equipment Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services 11.52% 36.72% 6.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Hertz Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Hertz Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hertz Global and H&E Equipment Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A H&E Equipment Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

H&E Equipment Services has a consensus target price of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given H&E Equipment Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H&E Equipment Services is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats Hertz Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company sells vehicles and value-added services. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The Sales of Rental Equipment segment sells used equipment from its rental fleet. The Sales of New Equipment segment sells new construction equipment through a professional sales force. The Parts Sales segment provides parts to its rental fleet and sells parts for the equipment, as well as maintains parts inventory. The Repair and Maintenance Services segment provides maintenance and repair services to its rental fleet and customers' equipment at its facilities, as well as at customers' locations. It also provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company's rental fleet consists of aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving and material handling equipment, and other general and specialty lines. It serves industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, maintenance contractors, and various other industrial account customers. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

