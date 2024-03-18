HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 14th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fithian LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.23. 2,103,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

