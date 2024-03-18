HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 14th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fithian LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Price Performance
Shares of HDB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.23. 2,103,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
