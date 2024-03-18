HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 158.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

OptiNose Stock Performance

OPTN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,386.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in OptiNose by 3.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

