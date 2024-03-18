HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 192.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LBPH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 488,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $488.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.27. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.15.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 711,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,899,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

