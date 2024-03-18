HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,440. The stock has a market cap of $416.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of -0.52. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $160,132.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,768.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $207,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

