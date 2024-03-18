HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HCP. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,122 shares of company stock worth $10,412,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 52,806 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

