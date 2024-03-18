Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROWGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health Price Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.49 on Monday. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HROW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Harrow Health by 530.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.