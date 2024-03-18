Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health Price Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.49 on Monday. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Harrow Health by 530.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

