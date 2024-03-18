Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 165 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.97, for a total value of C$12,700.35.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,353 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$400,943.98.

On Monday, March 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total value of C$89,119.22.

On Monday, February 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,256 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.02, for a total value of C$250,767.35.

Shopify Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:SHOP traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$103.67. 755,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,654. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.82. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$58.57 and a twelve month high of C$123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

