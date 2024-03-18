Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMDPF opened at C$83.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.37. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$87.35.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.