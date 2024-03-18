Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMDPF opened at C$83.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.37. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$87.35.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

