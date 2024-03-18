Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Trading Up 3.5%

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 22,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 230,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

