Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of Halma stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 535,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

