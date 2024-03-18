Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Halma Stock Performance
Shares of Halma stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 535,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.
About Halma
