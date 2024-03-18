GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,429,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 5.1% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.69. 1,905,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,385. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $290.66 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

