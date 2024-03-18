GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Has $40.26 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 6.4% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.08 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

