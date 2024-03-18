Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 14th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.74. 2,460,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,399. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

