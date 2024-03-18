Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 14th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.
GH stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.74. 2,460,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,399. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $41.06.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
