GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. GSK has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. As a group, analysts predict that GSK will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
