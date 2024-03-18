GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

