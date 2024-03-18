GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 10,925 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.8% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.60. 3,309,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

