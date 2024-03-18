GSG Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock traded down $279.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,502.76. 4,494,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,076. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $1,815.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,744.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,744.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,481 shares of company stock worth $73,801,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

