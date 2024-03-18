GSG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 141.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.