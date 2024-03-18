GSG Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,677,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,095,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $84.68. 269,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,635. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.