GSG Advisors LLC Buys 2,142 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $437.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,790,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,210,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

