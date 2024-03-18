GSG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.20. 38,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,462. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

