Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in February

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 14th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gruma Price Performance
GPAGF remained flat at $17.85 during trading on Monday. Gruma has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.
About Gruma
