Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in February

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 14th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gruma Price Performance

GPAGF remained flat at $17.85 during trading on Monday. Gruma has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

