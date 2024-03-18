GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Up 13.7% in February

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 14th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GrowGeneration stock remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $123 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.98. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 96.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

