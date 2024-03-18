Grove (GVR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.88 Million

Grove (GVR) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. Grove has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $41,534.49 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Grove token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GroveCoin (GRV) is a digital asset within the Grove Ecosystem, which combines sustainability with decentralized finance. The ecosystem includes the GroveBlockchain, GroveSwap, GroveKeeper, GroveX, and GroveGold. GroveCoin functions as the native token in this network, being used in various in-house digital finance utilities and for transactions within its ecosystem. The Grove Ecosystem aims to pioneer sustainable solutions in the digital currency space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.