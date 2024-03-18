Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0642

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $276,563.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,721.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00584562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00123045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00207176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00120856 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.