Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

GTE opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 772,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

