Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 15,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

GOSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.39. 1,379,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $312.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

