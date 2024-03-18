GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.66

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.66 and last traded at $118.26, with a volume of 219315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.