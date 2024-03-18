GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE:GMS opened at $94.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

