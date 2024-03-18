GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $89.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $94.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $94.52. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.