GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
GlycoMimetics Stock Down 1.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 46,940 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
