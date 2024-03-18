GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLYC

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 46,940 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.