Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Globe Life has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 961,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

