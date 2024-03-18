Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of AQWA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. 921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.
Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend
Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Clean Water ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.