Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AQWA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. 921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Global X Clean Water ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

