Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 524,100 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 14th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,012,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GTII traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,583. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.
About Global Tech Industries Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Tech Industries Group
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.