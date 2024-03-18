Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,600 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 2,619,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLCNF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

