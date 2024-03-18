Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,600 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 2,619,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.
Glencore Stock Performance
Shares of GLCNF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.28.
Glencore Company Profile
