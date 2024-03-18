GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
GeoPark has raised its dividend by an average of 104.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
GeoPark Price Performance
NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.37 on Monday. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GeoPark by 58,291.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,993 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 217,993 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 289,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 81,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
