Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in February

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,483,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 3,928,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.8 days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance
GNMLF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,550. Genomma Lab Internacional has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.
Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile
