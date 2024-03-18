GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Critical Comparison

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GEN Restaurant Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 8 16 0 2.67

Profitability

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.55%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $2,469.88, suggesting a potential downside of 10.95%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 2.46% 20.27% 2.84% Chipotle Mexican Grill 12.45% 44.41% 16.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.62 $8.41 million N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill $9.87 billion 7.70 $1.23 billion $44.35 62.54

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats GEN Restaurant Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

