GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 7.4% in February

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,844. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

