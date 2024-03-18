G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $26.34. 1,250,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

