Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes $329,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $749.71 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.85 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $761.81 and its 200-day moving average is $671.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

