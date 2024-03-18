Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 820 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,805,000 after buying an additional 650,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $407.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.53. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $290.66 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

