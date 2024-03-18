Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,937 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.