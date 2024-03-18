Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $210.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $211.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.